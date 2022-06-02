Meet the Candidates: South Dakota legislative primary races

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are a number of candidates hoping to either win or retain a seat in the South Dakota Legislature in November. But before they do that, many of them must secure their party’s nomination in the June 7 primaries.

Dakota News Now reached out to legislative candidates as part of a statewide survey previewing the primary elections. Links to candidates who responded can be found below.

Leslie “Doc” Heinemann (District 25 State Senate race)

Al Novstrup (District 3 State Senate race)

Jim Mehlhaff (District 24 State Senate race)

Spencer Gosch (District 23 State Senate race)

Mark Willadsen (District 9 State Senate race)

Tim Reed (District 7 State Senate race)

Lee Schoenbeck (District 5 State Senate race)

Rachel Dix (District 3 State Senate race)

Spencer Wrightsman (District 2 State Senate race)

Steve Kolbeck (District 2 State Senate race)

Joe Donnell (District 1 State Senate race)

Michael Rohl (District 1 State Senate race)

