Northern State University hosts Boys State government camp

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Northern State University hosted Boys State, a five-day camp where high school juniors get knowledge and experience on the U.S. government system.

The 177 Boys State attendees were sorted into towns, counties and then a two-party system. They ran for offices ranging from county clerk to attorney general.

”You never know what your auditor or your country treasurer are doing. You don’t understand that and in a way, maybe you don’t appreciate that. This gives you that outlook,” said 2021 Boys State Governor Joseph Gebel.

The biggest race of the week was for governor. On Thursday morning, candidates Max Hoppe of Brookings and Jason Lennings of Sioux Falls Christian debated on real political issues such as healthcare, oil pipelines and abortion.

Gebel says this debate shows Boys State is not all fun and games.

”Even though you might just look at it and go, ‘It’s a bunch of kids playing at politics.’ Well, it is a bunch of kids playing at politics, but these kids know a lot more than I think a lot of people might give them credit for,” said Gebel.

Hoppe says the nomination gave him more perspective on being a politician, something he wants to do in the future.

”What Boys State taught me the most is how politicians interact with the world. I think that’s a very interesting thing that I’ve learned because it changed my perspective when I see politicians on TV talking and what stances they take,” said Hoppe.

Lenning says it taught him to make partnerships across the aisle.

”Going into it, it’s really important to know that you have to make allies and make friends and you can’t just do it by yourself. You need other people too,” said Lenning.

Lenning was announced as the winner of the 2022 Boys State Governor’s race Thursday afternoon. Part of his prize is getting to return next year to lead the next generation of Boys State attendees.

“I’ll be happy to come back next year. I love helping other people and helping them do the best of their abilities. If that means coming back next year and potentially leading and guiding another governor, I would really be looking forward to that too,” said Lenning.

For Gebel, the insight into the role of local government was what shaped his future after serving as the 2021 Boys State Governor.

“It’s taught me that this is more important than I think a lot of people realize, and not just being governor or a politician, all the middle-men that make up the process are so hugely important and so sadly neglected that I want to have some role in civil service when I’m older. I want to do something to give back to the community and ultimately, give back to the state,” said Gebel.

