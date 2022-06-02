Avera Medical Minute
Pankonen leads Dell Rapids to thrilling extra inning win in State B championship game

Quarriers repeat as State “B” champs in HS Baseball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Quarriers of Dell Rapids had to try and repeat as State “B” champs without their star pitcher Austin Henry who underwent Tommy John surgery. But an incredible team effort led to another state title Wednesday night at SF Stadium when they beat Dakota Valley in 11 innings 11-5, scoring 6 runs in the decisive inning.

Jack Henry’s double to right gave the Quarriers an early 4-1 lead, but a bases-clearing double by Randy Rosenquist gave the Panthers a 5-4 lead in the 2nd inning. Enter the star of the game Brayden Pankonen who came on in relief much earlier than expected and blanked Dakota Valley over 8-1/3 inning with 10 strikeouts. The game went to extras tied at 5 before the Quarriers erupted for 6 runs in the 11th with Pankonen’s 3-run triple icing the win.

Head Coach Danny Miller said, ”It was an interesting game. You know, I think we got a little too comfortable early when we got up 4-0. And then all of a sudden, they punched us right in the stomach, then we both had to grind it out for a while.”

Brayden Pankonen said, ”I had to come in in the second inning, a little bit earlier than I expected. But as the innings went on, the key goal was just to let my infield make plays, get three outs each inning and move on. Hopefully go get a run in the next one.”

What he did on the mound was the difference in the game, holding the Panthers scoreless after the 2nd inning and giving his team plenty of chances to win with his arm then his bat in the 11th inning.

