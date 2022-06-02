Avera Medical Minute
Pentagon shows it’s versatility in hosting another major event when Gonzaga plays Baylor in December

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We talked last night about the big game in December at the Sanford Pentagon between Gonzaga and Baylor... It’s a re-match from 2 years ago when they met in the championship game after the Zags had been to Sioux Falls to play Iowa earlier in the season on national TV in a battle of 1 against 3.

Mark Few wanted his players to experience the place with fans. And clearly he was impressed with the venue which has hosted a wide variety of events. VP of Sanford Sports Jesse Smith says, ”I tell people that all the time. The versatility of this building is incredible. We can go from basketball to volleyball to concerts to MMA and we’rem proud of that. We’ve had to adapt over the years. We opened as a basketball facility and we’ve been able to adapt and do different things. We’re very proud of our basketball heritage and that’s kind of our sweet spot and we want to keep pushing the envelope and bringing these national teams and these national match-ups in.”

December 2nd is a Friday. Gonzaga against Baylor in what is another in a long line of big-time college basketball games at the Sanford Pentagon...

