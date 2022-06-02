Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Reports reveal details on grandmother accused of torturing, murdering grandson

New reports show Arizona Department of Child Safety investigated a family multiple times before a child was abused to death. (Source: Arizona’s Family)
By Amy Cutler and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Reports show a grandmother in Arizona who is accused of torturing and murdering her grandson was investigated multiple times by the state before the boy’s death.

According to Arizona’s Family, the Arizona Department of Child Safety shared reports about the department’s interactions with Stephanie Davis and her two grandsons dating back to 2017 that showed a pattern of abuse.

According to one of the reports, Davis’ grandson Chaskah Davis Smith had a severe black eye in May 2017. The boy told DCS officials that Davis, who he referred to as his mom, hit him and kicked him in the face. Her husband, Thomas Desharnais, reportedly told DCS that no one in the home used physical discipline. Officials then closed the investigation, with caseworkers determining the claims were unsubstantiated.

Chaskah later died in a hotel room in Scottsdale in January of this year. Authorities said he was sharing a room with his younger brother, Davis and Desharnais.

“There seem like there were a lot of missed opportunities here to protect this child,” David Lujan with Children’s Action Alliance said. “DCS’s priority is always to keep children with the family or with family members.”

According to court documents, authorities found a shock collar for a dog in the room, but the family didn’t have a dog. A paring knife and wrench were also recovered that had blood on them. Chaskah was found with cuts and bruises in various stages of healing. Court documents also showed he was starved.

Attorney Michael Girgenti, who specializes in family law, said investigators are looking for evidence to present in court.

“These investigators can’t just plow ahead. They want to have some kind of evidence to point to move forward in court,” Girgenti said. “The DCS took the third claim more seriously, but the case was closed because the family moved back to Minnesota.”

According to court documents, Davis had an active arrest warrant from 2016 out of Minnesota.

“There were at least three governmental agencies across two states who looked into this family and closed the cases out,” Darcy Olsen, the CEO of Gen Justice, a child advocacy group, said.

Davis was eventually taken into custody by Scottsdale police and is facing murder and child abuse charges. Her husband has also been arrested in the case.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
Jason Parrin, 40, from Sioux Falls
Police: Woman stabbed trying to help another stop a burglary in Sioux Falls
South Dakota priest dies after battle with ALS
South Dakota priest dies after battle with ALS

Latest News

A family-friendly educational opportunity for kids is this Saturday.
Family safety fair set for Saturday
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Shooting at Wisconsin cemetery during funeral
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: Multiple shots fired at Wisconsin cemetery
An aerial view is shown of the scene at a Racine, Wisconsin, cemetery where police say multiple...
Aerial: Shooting occurs at funeral in Wisconsin