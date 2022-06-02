S.D. family living in Shanghai celebrates freedom after 2-month COVID lockdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As COVID shutdowns become a distant memory in the United States; a South Dakota family living in Shanghai, China has been under a strict lockdown for the past two months.

Dakota News Now brought you the story of the Spahr family back in April, who has lived in Shanghai for the past eight years. The family enjoyed the experience but the past two years have come with an array of challenges.

“I think we all emotionally had moments of ‘what are we doing,’” South Dakota native, Josh Spahr said.

The city-wide lockdown began on April 1, and the family was under the impression it would only last 4 days.

“We were supposed to be released on the fifth day, and then they kept going and going,” Josh said.

For the first three weeks of the 61-day lockdown, the only time they left their home was to take a COVID test.

“After being stuck inside your front door, inside your home it’s nice to be able to go out and look at the spring flowers while you’re waiting in line for the test,” Aimee Spahr said.

Over the past two months, restrictions only eased gradually. At first, they were allowed to walk around their complex, then in mid-May, one family member could leave twice a week. Josh went first and used the opportunity to go get some cash.

“They would give you this ticket, it was a golden ticket,” Josh said.

“I was wishing to go out with him,” daughter, Abigail Spahr said.

S.D. family living in Shanghai comes out of two month lockdown (Cordell Wright)

When they got notified that they could leave their home completely on June 1, it was a relief for the whole family and they celebrated like it was New Year’s Eve.

“We stayed up a little longer, we celebrated, we had fun,” daughter, Khaya Spahr said.

While the city may be open now, there is a lingering sense of having to adjust to a ‘new normal.’

“To get into any parks, to get into malls, any public space, for me to get into work, we have to show that we’ve been tested within the last 72 hours,” Josh said.

After experiencing holidays, birthdays, and other major events, all while locked inside their home, the Spahr family really had to lean on each other.

“We were fortunate enough that we do have such a large family so we have each other,” Josh said.

The Spahr family plans to spend one more year in Shanghai before returning to the states to get a sense of closure after this experience.

