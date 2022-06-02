SD State Legislature Candidate Survey: Al Novstrup

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Al Novstrup is running for re-election in the District 3 State Senate race. The district is located entirely in Brown County, and accounts for most of the city of Aberdeen. He currently faces one primary challenger, Rachel Dix.

Senator Al Novstrup (R-Aberdeen). (Submitted)

1. Tell us about yourself?

I am 4th generation South Dakotan. I have 2 adult children and 6 grandchildren. Kathy, my wife, works at the United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. I have served for 20 years in the legislature. Our family businesses are Thunder Road and Allevity Entertainment. Recently, the Novstrup family was honored by the SBA as “South Dakota Family Business of the Year.”

2. Why are you running for this office?

I am running for the State Senate to help shape a free and prosperous future for our children and grandchildren

3. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

1. Providing government services that reflect our values

2. Maintaining our freedom and South Dakota values

3. Enhancing South Dakota’s prosperity

4. What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I have been a teacher, small business owner, entrepreneur and have served in the legislature for 20 years.

5. Do you support tax relief for South Dakotans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Yes, as more sales tax is collected as Amazon and other online retailers collect sales tax the sales tax rate can be decreased.

6. Housing availability has become an issue for many South Dakotans. How would you seek to make housing more affordable?

Last year the legislature provided $200 million dollars to pay for infrastructure, the saving new home owners $200 million dollars

7. South Dakota correctional facilities have been dealing with a number of issues, most prominent among them overcrowding and staffing shortages. What would you do to help combat these issues?

The summer study on regional jails will likely answer these questions. I believe regional jails have the potential to do a better job for less money.

8. What steps should the legislature take to entice young people to remain in the state?

The legislature should help create a business-friendly state as business create jobs and young people will need jobs.

9. Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in South Dakota?

I favor paper ballots as there is less opportunity for election fraud with paper ballots.

10. A U.S. Supreme Court decision is looming on a landmark abortion case that could ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade. Governor Kristi Noem has indicated she would like to ban abortion outright, and a “trigger law” already on the books would so, with only an exception in place when the mother’s life is at risk. Do you support banning abortion to this extent? If not, what exceptions would you like to see made?

Yes

11. What is your stance on legalized, recreational marijuana in South Dakota?

I am opposed to legalized, recreational marijuana in South Dakota.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this primary season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. Candidates were asked to keep their responses limited to roughly 4-5 sentences for each question. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

