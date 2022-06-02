Tree cleanup services feel impact after severe storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In the aftermath of the storm damage, we’ve seen local tree businesses in town are working to clean up much of the damage left.

Eric Kersh works at STS Tree Service with his father in the Sioux Falls area and say they have never seen this much severe damage back-to-back.

“I’ve never seen storms hit just within three weeks or one month like we did this year,” said Eric Kersh, STS Tree Service.

He says with how widespread the damage was across South Dakota they have been busy taking calls from different areas outside of Sioux Falls as well.

“The phone is constantly ringing and trying to get all those estimates of course first we’re trying to prioritize people with houses with trees and power lines on houses, things like that,” said Kersh.

Alexander Chachanko, who owns Sioux Falls Tree Service and says these severe storms have left many industries impacted.

“It’s not good for anybody, I mean everybody’s stressed out, homeowners same with the tree guys,” said Alexander Chachanko, Sioux Falls Tree Service.

They both agree that it seems like as the damage from one storm begins to clear up- another storm hits.

“This Memorial Day break seeing all the storms coming through. Sunday we were already out there getting those trees off powerlines and of course Monday rolls around, same thing so it’s crazy for sure,” said Kersh.

Both tree companies hope for a break from the severe weather to get all the tree damage cleaned up.

