UPDATE: Engineering analysis to assess damage to the F-16 aircraft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 114th Fighter Wing has completed recovery operations for the F-16 aircraft involved in Tuesday’s incident.

According to a release from the National Guard, an F-16C assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing left the runway upon returning from a routine training mission. The pilot was assessed and released by emergency crews on site. No injuries were reported.

Tuesday afternoon’s incident at Joe Foss Field was the second recent accident involving a South Dakota Air National Guard jet experiencing landing issues. The previous incident occurred on May 11.

The extent of damage to the aircraft is unknown at this time. An engineering analysis will be accomplished to assess the damage to the aircraft and recommend necessary repairs.

An independent Safety Investigation Board will review all data and evidence related to Tuesday’s incident and use that information to determine the cause of the incident and prescribe any corrective safety measures.

Additional information will be released when the incident investigation and aircraft assessment are completed.

