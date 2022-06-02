Warmer but Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We should see plenty of sunshine across the region for our Thursday with just a few high, thin clouds rolling through southern parts of the region. Highs will be in the mid 70s for everyone. The wind will pick up this afternoon. Wind gusts in between 30 and 35 mph will be coming in from the northwest. Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s. The wind should die down, as well.

Our next chance of rain will arrive Friday, but that should be late in the afternoon and continue through the evening. We’ll continue to see chances for rain move in throughout the weekend itself which will drop our temperatures to the upper 60s/lower 70s for highs. It won’t be raining all the time over the weekend, but if you have any outdoor plans, you may have to dodge a few raindrops.

With the cooler temperatures in place, that’s going to limit the threat for severe weather. Rain chances will linger through the beginning of next week with highs only getting into the mid to upper 60s to the lower 70s. We’ll catch a break from rain chances by next Thursday and temperatures will begin to rebound slightly. Below-average temperatures are not only favored through the first week of June but for the entire month as a whole.

