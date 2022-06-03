Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church.

The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give details about the shooting but told reporters that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says there was no longer a threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Man bitten by stray labrador retriever near Lincoln High School
Jason Parrin, 40, from Sioux Falls
Police: Woman stabbed trying to help another stop a burglary in Sioux Falls

Latest News

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD State Legislature Candidate Survey: John Mills
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected
California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside couch acquired through Craigslist.
Wow! Woman finds $36K hidden in couch from Craigslist
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting