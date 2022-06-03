Avera Medical Minute
Aurora Sheriff’s Office warns a man is attempting to solicit children on I-90

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers with the Aurora County Sherrif’s Office report a man is attempting to solicit children.

Authorities say a man in a black 2008 Chevrolet Impala with Michigan License Plate EPB9505 was reported attempting to solicit children in the area along I-90. This vehicle was spotted traveling with a Black Toyota Corolla with Michigan Plates.

Officers would like to remind you to be mindful of your children and discuss stranger safety with them as the summer months continue.

A black 2008 Chevrolet Impala with Michigan License Plate EPB9505 was reported attempting to solicit children in the area along I-90. This vehicle was spotted traveling with a Black Toyota Corolla with Michigan Plates. Be mindful of your children and discuss stranger safety with them as the summer months continue. Thanks.(Aurora County SD Sheriff's Office)
