Aurora Sheriff’s Office warns a man is attempting to solicit children on I-90
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers with the Aurora County Sherrif’s Office report a man is attempting to solicit children.
Authorities say a man in a black 2008 Chevrolet Impala with Michigan License Plate EPB9505 was reported attempting to solicit children in the area along I-90. This vehicle was spotted traveling with a Black Toyota Corolla with Michigan Plates.
Officers would like to remind you to be mindful of your children and discuss stranger safety with them as the summer months continue.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.