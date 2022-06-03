Bargain Bins 605 sells discount merchandise while helping Brandon community

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hailey Franka and Leah Brennan have best friends for most of their lives but today they get to add a new title to that friendship, business partners.

“We’ve been friends for 22 years we always knew we wanted to run a business but we hadn’t decided what we would do until we found out what some of these big-box retailers were doing with their overstock items and we really want to turn our society from a disposable one to a recyclable one,” Co-Owner Hailey Franka said.

On top of overstock items already discounted price, the store continues to lower the cost of all items every day of the week.

“We do 50-90% off and sometimes it’s even more than 90% off, I have found lots of stuff in the bins that are retailing in the $200 range in the bins, so you can’t beat that deal,” Co-Owner Leah Brennan said.

At the end of the week, the shop restocks the entire store with new items while all of the old merchandise is used to go to non-profits in the area.

“Veterans are near and dear to our hearts so we are going to donate to the homeless veterans at the Berakhah House and food will go to the food pantry, we just want to be able to make a difference for as many people’s lives as we can,” Franka said.

Bargain Bin 605 located at North Splitrock Boulevard in Brandon is holding a grand opening both Friday and Saturday giving away donuts, coffee, gift cards, and more to many of its new customers.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.