Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Bargain Bins 605 sells discount merchandise while helping Brandon community

“Veterans are near and dear to our hearts so we are going to donate to the homeless veterans at the Berakhah House and food will go to the food pantry, we just want to be able to make a difference for as many people’s lives as we can.”
The shop sells discounted overstock merchandise to the Brandon community and beyond.
The shop sells discounted overstock merchandise to the Brandon community and beyond.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hailey Franka and Leah Brennan have best friends for most of their lives but today they get to add a new title to that friendship, business partners.

“We’ve been friends for 22 years we always knew we wanted to run a business but we hadn’t decided what we would do until we found out what some of these big-box retailers were doing with their overstock items and we really want to turn our society from a disposable one to a recyclable one,” Co-Owner Hailey Franka said.

On top of overstock items already discounted price, the store continues to lower the cost of all items every day of the week.

“We do 50-90% off and sometimes it’s even more than 90% off, I have found lots of stuff in the bins that are retailing in the $200 range in the bins, so you can’t beat that deal,” Co-Owner Leah Brennan said.

At the end of the week, the shop restocks the entire store with new items while all of the old merchandise is used to go to non-profits in the area.

“Veterans are near and dear to our hearts so we are going to donate to the homeless veterans at the Berakhah House and food will go to the food pantry, we just want to be able to make a difference for as many people’s lives as we can,” Franka said.

Bargain Bin 605 located at North Splitrock Boulevard in Brandon is holding a grand opening both Friday and Saturday giving away donuts, coffee, gift cards, and more to many of its new customers.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball winner
Final day to claim $100,000 Powerball prize approaching
Graduation caps
#1 pop song from the year you graduated high school
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Man bitten by stray labrador retriever near Lincoln High School
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
F-16 Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Engineering analysis to assess damage to the F-16 aircraft

Latest News

Lund confirmed she posted on her personal campaign Facebook site several times. Lund also gave...
Lincoln County residents question voter notification of Sioux Falls drop-off box
A black 2008 Chevrolet Impala with Michigan License Plate EPB9505 was reported attempting to...
Aurora Sheriff’s Office warns a man is attempting to solicit children on I-90
Inmate Randall Heffner
Yankton inmate placed on escape status
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Scattered rain chances, cooler than average temperature headline the weekend forecast