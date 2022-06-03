Dell Rapids reacts to winning another State “B” title and what it meant having Austin Henry in the dugout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Quarriers of Dell Rapids defended their State “B” Baseball title last night at the Bird Cage with an 11-5 win over Dakota Valley in the title game that went 11 innings. With their star pitcher Austin Henry out for the season it seemed a bit unlikely that they would repeat, but this team was impressive throughout the State Tournament giving up just 1 run in the first two games...

They led 4-1 right away last night on Jack Henry’s big double. But fell behind in the 2nd inning when Brayden Pankonen came on in relief and pitched 8-1/3 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts as the game went 11 innings. And his 2-run double broke the game wide open for an 11-5 win and yet another state title.

Dell Rapids Coach Danny Miller says, ”We knew it was going to be tough and it got a little more difficult once Austin went down with Tommy John surgery. So we just wanted to make sure we stayed hungry, kept working hard. It proves that it’s hard (Gets ice bath from team) to win, it’s so hard to win. And we knew it was going to be hard to win again, even harder than it was last year and it’s just a resilient team.”

MVP Brayden Pankonen says, ”Like the key thing for us is having Austin Henry even though he can’t even play. His motivation and what he tells us in the dugout in between innings, you can’t get that anywhere else.”

Now it’s on to legion baseball for Danny Miller and his team. But this run playing for their high school will give these kids a lifetime of memories...

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.