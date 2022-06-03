Legion season underway as SF East hosts Brookings for two at Harmodon Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The legion season has started as quickly as the high school baseball season ended. SF Post 15 East and the Brookings Bandits played two at Harmodon Park Thursday night.

With the wind blowing out the home team took advantage winning game one 16-6.

Brookings’ Parker Winghart had an RBI triple that snapped a 4-4 tie after the Bandits had also scored the first 4 runs of the game.

But East responded. It was Jackson Boe with the bases loaded and he responded in a big way with a grand slam and the lead for good. Tate Schafer’s 2-run single opened a big lead and the game ended early. After being down 4-0, East rebounded for a 16-6 win.

East also won the second game 8-3.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.