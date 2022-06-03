Mental health advocate reacts to gun reform proposal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Joe Biden addressed Americans last night in the wake of a slew of mass gun violence incidents, calling for common-sense gun laws; meantime a bill is currently making its way through the house to do just that.

“This isn’t about taking anyone’s rights it’s about protecting children, it’s about protecting families,” President Joe Biden said.

That’s why the bill is called the Protecting Our Kids Act. The package contains incentives for states who pass red flag laws.

“So that a parent a teach a councilor can flag for a court that a child, a student, a patient, is exhibiting violent tendencies,” Biden said.

Retired psychiatric nurse and mental health advocate, Phyllis Arends believes red flag laws are essential.

“A red flag law is designed to protect the person who has a gun and victims who may be impacted by that gun. It’s truly about saving lives it’s not about taking away anybody’s rights,” Arends said.

Thursday night the bill passed the house judiciary committee along party lines. It would also raise the age requirement to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21.

“We have to give kids a chance to grow up and mature. Allowing them to have these weapons of mass destruction when they do so many things on impulse. We need to raise the age to something reasonable,” Arends said.

Arends believes these measures could prevent future mass shootings.

“The heartache these families are feeling because their loved one was taken by someone who was angry and impulsive and never should have had his hands on a gun,” Arends said.

The full house is expected to vote on the Protect Our Kids Package sometime next week. However, it is being opposed by most conservative lawmakers, which may be a sign it will not pass the senate if it makes it that far.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.