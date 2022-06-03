Outlaws love racing at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top sprint car drivers on the planet will be at Huset’s Speedway Sunday night thanks to the great work of Doug Johnson and his crew.

David Gravel is 3rd on the points list and won 3 times here last year. The drivers love this track. I asked him why on Calling All Sports today.

World of Outlaws driver David Gravel says, ”I’m not sure exactly what it is, it’s just the atmosphere, the town. You can feel the fans just really love Huset’s Speedway. For years they were missing out on not having a speedway for that time and man they just show a lot of support that we always have those great crowds when we’re there.”

World of Outlaws driver Logan Schuchart says, ”Huset’s Speedway has don a great job with Todd Quiring and their whole group and all their staff and a couple of years ago we thought this place might get mowed to the ground. It’s an awesome facility.”

After all it’s been through some storm damage isn’t going to stand in the way of Logan and the Outlaws being here. They are in Fargo Friday and here in Brandon Sunday. And they are back at Huset’s later in June for 3 days of the High Bank Nationals.

