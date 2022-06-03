Police: Man faces charges after attempting to rob a man of his soda and his life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man threatened another with a knife multiple times.

Arron Benson Sargent with Sioux Falls police said in downtown Sioux Falls, around 3:15 on Thursday, a witness reported a man was “going after people with a knife in his hand.” Police encountered a victim who said he had been walking with the suspect and another person when the suspect produced a knife and asked the victim to give him his soda. The victim refused and said the suspect then returned a second time and started running after him, threatening to kill him with the knife. The suspect then went eastbound where police made contact with him.

Officers found a switchblade on the suspect, John Moran, a 50-year-old male from Sioux Falls. Moran is currently facing 1st-degree robbery charges.

