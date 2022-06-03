Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man faces multiple charges after making multiple threats to authorities

Matthew Kellen
Matthew Kellen(Buffalo Ridge Drug & Violent Crime Task Force)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PIPESTONE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - The Buffalo Ridge Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (BRDTF) executed a search warrant at a Pipestone residence after a series of personal threats.

Reports say over a series of months, the BRDTF and PCSO received multiple threats of violence specifically directed toward law enforcement officers and their families. These threats of violence included specific details of shootings, sexual assaults, and arsons received from an individual identified as Matthew Kellen who was angry about his previous arrest on Oct. 6, 2021.

As a result of the investigation and subsequent search warrants, Matthew Kellen, 38, was apprehended without incident by the H.E.A.T tactical entry team at his residence and charged with the following charges listed below.

Charges Kellen faces

• Count I - Felony - Threats of Violence - Threaten Violence; Intent to Terrorize

• Count II - Felony - Threats of Violence - Threaten Violence; Intent to Terrorize

• Count III - Felony - Threats of Violence - Threaten Violence; Intent to Terrorize

• Count IV - Felony - Threats of Violence - Threaten Violence; Intent to Terrorize Order

• Count V - Felony - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

• Count VI - Misdemeanor - Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order

• Count VII - Misdemeanor - Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order

• Count VIII - Misdemeanor - Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order

• Count IX - Misdemeanor - Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order

The Buffalo Ridge Drug and Violent Crime Task Force was assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), and the H.E.A.T tactical entry team.

