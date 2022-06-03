Referee and umpire shortages affecting summer sports

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just as players, coaches, and equipment are important for youth sports, so are officials. And with each passing year, it’s getting harder to find help.

Tim Peters travels back to South Dakota every year to see friends. That also includes taking time to umpire on the ball diamond.

“I’ve been coming back for about 10 years now. I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t like to do it. Each year gets a little bit harder, just with what’s going on in the world.” Peters said.

Peters said each year is becoming harder to be an umpire. Not only because of the increasing abuse of officials in all sports and levels, but because there’s not as many to cover all games.

“I’ve got three kids, they’re young. They’re getting super involved right now. So if I’m choosing to go officiate whatever sport I choose to, I am now taking away time from going to one of my children’s games. This weekend in particular, I’m missing four games of my kids’.” Peters said.

“If you have a kid that’s 10 or 12 years old, and you’ve got this parent yelling or this umpire yelling back and forth, what are they learning? It’s just a thing of, ‘Oh, I can yell at the umpires, I can yell at the officials, I can act like this on the field.’ No, it’s no fun for anyone to be doing that.” said Jeff Sudenga, an umpire and official based out of Sioux Falls.

In South Dakota, it’s becoming harder to find officials each passing year. And while not the worst in the country, the amount of officials out there is becoming thin. That’s affecting if games at all levels can even be played, let alone staffed properly.

“All of the older officials aren’t doing as much anymore, so they’re getting out. If you’ve got five old guys getting out, and you have two young guys coming in, you’re losing off on it.” Sudenga said.

Peters said parents or family members that want to see better officiating should consider becoming one themselves, as a way to ensure their kids will always have someone to make sure they have games.

“So it always seems easier than what it is, being in the stands. But if you think you know what you’re doing, come on and try it. It’s a lot of fun.” Peters said.

