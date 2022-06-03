SD State Legislature Candidate Survey: Brandei Schaefbauer

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brandei Schaefbauer is running in the Republican primary for South Dakota State House District 3. District 3 is entirely in Brown County, and covers a majority of Aberdeen. Schaefbauer faces three primary opponents; Carl Perry, Kaleb Weis, and Rick Rylance.

Brandei Schaefbauer is running for the South Dakota State House in District 3. (Submitted)

1. Tell us about yourself?

My name is Brandei Schaefbauer. I am a wife to BJ(almost 28 years) and mother to 4 adult men(Zachary, Spencer, William, and Lucas) and have one daughter-in-law. I was born and raised in Mobridge, SD. After high school, I attended Presentation College where I obtained an Associate degree in Surgical Technology. In 2007 I obtained a real estate license and became a Broker. My family and I moved to Aberdeen in 2010. At that time, I chose to stay home full time with our boys to raise them, get involved with their school and volunteer where I could.

2. Why are you running for this office?

I decided to run for the House of Representatives because I was not happy with how our Legislature/Legislators voted on some issues I am very concerned with. Most of the issues have to do with parents’ rights, freedoms, and safety of our children.

3. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Life issues, keeping our state free and lowering the tax burdens on our citizens

4. What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I bring the experiences of being a lifelong South Dakotan and loving my state. Raising a family in South Dakota and navigating through the school systems, both public and private, I see the issues families face with education. I have a have worked in the medical field and have been a Real Estate Broker. I now am head of a food pantry at my church and witness the hurts of many South Dakotans and what inflation has done to many in the community.

5. Do you support tax relief for South Dakotans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Yes, I support tax relief. I would like to see the sales tax cut, as promised. I would like to see the food tax eliminated and taxes cut wherever possible.

6. Housing availability has become an issue for many South Dakotans. How would you see to make housing more affordable?

I would like to see property taxes cut. I would also like to see wages keep up with the cost of living so more people can invest in homes and maintain those homes.

7. South Dakota correctional facilities have been dealing with a number of issues, most prominent among them overcrowding and staffing shortages. What would you do to help combat these issues?

I am looking forward to the summer study to see where the need is for regional jails. I would like to see more work release programs and integration back into society. If wages and safety need to be improved for the staff, I would like to see that too.

8. What steps should the legislature take to entice young people to remain in the state?

I would like to see the government get out of the way with taxes for start up businesses so young people feel they can make a living while pursuing their specific field of work. I would like to see more incentives for students to stay in the state after college by sponsorships by private companies with a work time frame payback.

9. Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in South Dakota?

I would like to see early voting cut down to a week before the election date unless it is a very specific reason for an absentee ballot. More voting in person versus absentee voting.

10. A U.S. Supreme Court decision is looming on a landmark abortion case that could ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade. Governor Kristi Noem has indicated she would like to ban abortion outright, and a “trigger law” already on the books would so, with only an exception in place when the mother’s life is at risk. Do you support banning abortion to this extent? If not, what exceptions would you like to see made?

Yes, I would support a ban on abortions to this extent and altogether if possible.

11. What is your stance on legalized, recreational marijuana in South Dakota?

I am personally against recreational marijuana but if and when the citizens say they want to legalize it, then we will need to make more laws to keep the innocent safe.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this primary season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. Candidates were asked to keep their responses limited to roughly 4-5 sentences for each question. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

