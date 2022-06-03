SD State Legislature Candidate Survey: Ken Teunissen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ken Teunissen is running in the Republican primary for South Dakota State House District 9. District 9 includes parts of Buffalo Ridge, Hartford, Crooks, Humbodt, and Pumpkin Center. Teunissen faces four primary opponents; Mark Willadsen, Brent Hoffman, Bethany Soye, and Jesse Fonkert.

Ken Teunissen (Ken Teunissen)

1. Tell us about yourself?

I am a South Dakota Native and a Purple Heart recipient, I have a track record of success advocating for veterans and their families in Pierre and now I am ready to represent District 9 as a conservative leader in the Legislature.

2. Why are you running for this office?

As a public servant for the citizens of District 9 and South Dakota. I will continue to honor the men and women that have served this great country.

3. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

a. God for guidance

b. Country a balanced budget for our state and family

c. Reduce Taxes if the budget allows

4. What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I have been advocating and supporting issues and bills that have gone before sub-committees, committees, joint appropriations committees, and appropriation committees.

Also served on various boards of veteran-based organizations, I serve on South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Vice President of the South Dakota Veterans Council Chairman or the South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery Endowment Fund Served on the Board of the East River Legal Services.

5. Do you support tax relief for South Dakotans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Yes. We must first see if the budget is balanced. Then see what would be prioritized and the needs for any excess monies.

6. Housing availability has become an issue for many South Dakotans.

How would you seek to make housing more affordable?

a. USDA Rural Home Loans - South Dakota Home Buyers

b. South Dakota Housing Development Authority

7. South Dakota correctional facilities have been dealing with a number of issues, most prominent among them overcrowding and staffing shortages. What would you do to help combat these issues?

a. Work with South Dakota Correctional Staff to look at ways to reduce overcrowding.

b. Work with South Dakota Correctional Staff to look at ways to reduce staffing shortages and wage comparisons with other States.

8. What steps should the legislature take to entice young people to remain in the state?

a. Work with the South Dakota Board of Regents to look at the possibility of increasing the number of scholarships for students to remain in South Dakota

9. Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in South Dakota?

Yes.

10. A U.S. Supreme Court decision is looming on a landmark abortion case that could ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade. Governor Kristi Noem has indicated she would like to ban abortion outright, and a “trigger law” already on the books would so, with only an exception in place when the mother’s life is at risk. Do you support banning abortion to this extent? If not, what exceptions would you like to see made?

a. Mother Life with extensive Counseling

b. Rape

c. Incest

11. What is your stance on legalized, recreational marijuana in South Dakota?

a. Once medical marijuana becomes legal that should be the limit.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this primary season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. Candidates were asked to keep their responses limited to roughly 4-5 sentences for each question. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.”

