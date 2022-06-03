SD State Legislature Candidate Survey: Rick Rylance

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rick Rylance is running in the Republican primary for South Dakota State House District 3. District 3 is entirely in Brown County, and covers a majority of Aberdeen. Rylance faces three primary opponents; Carl Perry, Kaleb Weis, and Brandei Schaefbauer.

Rick Rylance is running in the Republican primary for House District 3. (Submitted)

1. Tell us about yourself?

I was born and raised in Aberdeen. I graduated from Aberdeen Central and Northern State University. I worked for Dacotah Bank for 43 ½ years having just retired as Executive Vice President. I am married to Rhonda and have two sons., RJ who lives in Mitchell with his wife Leslie and two children Elliotte and Hayden, and Reid who lives in Fargo ND.

2. Why are you running for this office?

I am running to improve the economic viability of Aberdeen, the region, and South Dakota.

3. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

A) Strengthen the support for K-12 and post-secondary education.

B) Economic Development to strengthen our community, the northeast region, and South Dakota

C) Fiscally responsible use of our resources.

4. What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

My banking career has spanned over 43 years with numerous positions within the bank. My civic interests have included board member and president of three different economic development corporations, I was member of Lemmon City council. I also served on: the SD Economic Finance Authority, board member and president of the Webster Hospital, board member of Sioux Valley (now Sanford) Regional Health Services, board member NSU Foundation, board member and President of Youth and Family Services in Rapid City, member of the South Dakota Elder Abuse Task Force, board member of United Way, and board member and Chairman of the South Dakota Bankers Association.

5. Do you support tax relief for South Dakotans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

I do not support tax increases. I am willing to look to see if there are way to reduce taxes but only if the money is available to do so. If we reduce taxes without a plan, it leaves the door open for future tax increases which could lead to an income tax which I am not in favor of. I will be interested in what comes out of the summer study session on property taxes. It could give us some direction of what my come up in the next legislative session.

6. Housing availability has become an issue for many South Dakotans. How would you see to make housing more affordable?

I believe the housing infrastructure bill, passed by the legislature this past session, is a step in the right direction. With the cost of building going up, anything we can do to help the developers and homeowners reduce costs will help.

7. South Dakota correctional facilities have been dealing with a number of issues, most prominent among them overcrowding and staffing shortages. What would you do to help combat these issues?

A summer study will give the legislature some direction. One idea that has received attention is the regional jail concept. I think it may have merit, but more information is necessary. Staff shortages happen for many reasons, so we need to look and see what the main causes are.

8. What steps should the legislature take to entice young people to remain in the state?

I think the Freedom Scholarship passed in 2020 was a good start. It required the recipients to work and live in South Dakota for three years after graduation. We need to strengthen our economic development efforts to make sure there are quality jobs when the students go looking for a job. We need to continue to create a culture that is South Dakota, something we all appreciate.

9. Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in South Dakota?

I think South Dakota should be proud of the way our elections are conducted. We do not have the problems some of the other states have. It has come to light that we need to step our efforts to help voters register to vote.

10. A U.S. Supreme Court decision is looming on a landmark abortion case that could ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade. Governor Kristi Noem has indicated she would like to ban abortion outright, and a “trigger law” already on the books would so, with only an exception in place when the mother’s life is at risk. Do you support banning abortion to this extent? If not, what exceptions would you like to see made?

I am pro-life. I would be in support of the trigger law that would go into effect should Roe vs. Wade be overturned.

11. What is your stance on legalized, recreational marijuana in South Dakota?

Now that the measure will be on the ballot in November, we will get to see how the citizens of feel about legalizing marijuana. I will follow the direction given to me by the voters in my district.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this primary season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. Candidates were asked to keep their responses limited to roughly 4-5 sentences for each question. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

