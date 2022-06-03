SD State Legislature Candidate Survey: Roger Hofer

PARKSTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Roger Hofer is running in the Republican primary for South Dakota State House District 19. District 19 covers Parkston, part of Freeman and Salem. Hofer faces four primary opponents; Caleb Finck, Michael Boyle, Jesicca Bahmuller, and Drew Peterson.

“My name is Roger Hofer. I will be the elder statesman in this group of five candidates for SD District 19 House. I am a life-long farmer. Through the years the weather is your friend or foe. It is either too wet or too dry and sometimes this will happen in the same year. I am running for this office because I feel that I can bring a lot of different opinions to the lawmaking in Pierre.

Namely, to address the shortage of EMT’s - According to South Dakota News Watch, about 1/3 of rural ambulance directors could not answer a call because of staffing shortages. About 30% of EMT’s quit in the past year because of the Covid virus. The major concern is that an ambulance will be needed and no one is on call.

I want to address fair property taxes – In some areas of South Dakota, out-of-staters are paying high prices for their houses driving up the taxes for everyone else.

I would like to promote the goal of a small manufacturing business in every small town. This will provide jobs for young people, giving them a reason to stay in state.

We need to look at prison reforms. I would be hard-pressed to build new prisons. Higher salaries and benefits for those working in the system would be beneficial. Because of meth and recreational marijuana, there will be more people in prison.

I believe that early voting should be limited to one month before the election.

I would agree with the Governor that the only reason for an abortion would be to protect the mother’s life. I agree with the ultimate final judge (Almighty God). I want to be on his side.

I would vote no on recreational marijuana. Medicinal marijuana would be allowed.

Public and private partnership will be needed to provide affordable housing for new and young workers.”