Sioux Falls Assistant Police Chief announces retirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a 25-year career with the City of Sioux Falls, the Assistant Police Chief announced his plans to retire.

According to a press release from the city, Chief Kyle Hoekstra announced his retirement which will be in effect on June 10, 2022. With his retirement came the opportunity for a leadership change within the Sioux Falls Police Department (SFPD). Police Chief Jonathan Thum is pleased to announce the promotion of Nick Cook, who is currently a Lieutenant with the SFPD, to Assistant Police Chief. Cook’s promotion is effective Monday, June 13, 2022.

“Assistant Police Chief Hoekstra’s leadership has been instrumental in carrying this department forward, and I am extremely grateful for his leadership,” Thum said. “In particular, in his role as Assistant Police Chief, he has helped provide continued guidance to our officers so they can effectively serve and partner with the community to keep our city safe. We wish him all the best in his retirement and next chapter.”

Hoekstra has been recognized for his exemplary work ethic and leadership abilities throughout his law enforcement career, according to the press release. He started his 28-year law enforcement tenure in 1993 as a Patrol Officer with the Watertown (SD) Police Department and transitioned to the SFPD in 1997 as a Patrol Officer. During his career with the City of Sioux Falls, he has worked as a Field Training Officer, Crisis Negotiations Unit member, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Interim Crime Lab Manager, and finally, Assistant Police Chief. Hoekstra graduated from South Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in criminal justice in 1993.

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Sioux Falls over the past 25 years,” Hoekstra said. “I am grateful for this incredible community and the opportunities I’ve had during my law enforcement career. When I reflect on that time, what stands out are the relationships I have built and how rewarding it has been to serve alongside the men and women of the Sioux Falls Police Department.”

A community-minded civil servant, Cook has built a trustworthy rapport among many resident groups, neighborhoods, and businesses across Sioux Falls, according to those close to him.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and the men and women of this department in this capacity,” Cook said. “I look forward to working alongside the outstanding officers of this department and community members to ensure we have a safe and inviting community.”

Cook began his career with the SFPD as a Patrol Officer in 2003. During his 19-year career, he has worked as a Field Training Officer, Minnehaha County Warrant Task Force member, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Narcotics Sergeant, Mobile Field Force Commander, and Lieutenant. Cook is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. He was raised in Sioux Falls and resides here with his wife and two daughters.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.