Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Storm are improved after change at quarterback

Offense is playing it’s best at the right time
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Storm have their biggest game of the year when they play at Iowa on Saturday. And they will bring a lot more confidence into the game on the offensive side of the ball.

That all happened because of a quarterback change that has made this team much more explosive and versatile. They have scored on all but one possession over the last 2 games. That’s more like the Storm of old.

And that brings a smile to the face of head coach Kurtiss Riggs as they enter the critical stage of the season if they want to make the playoffs. ”You know the thing that I think has improved and solidified our offense is the change at quarterback. Dalton has kind of taken control of things. We’re so much better taking care of the football now. I mean we were just brutal in the turnover game early in the season and that’s been managed. And you can see right away. We’re in every game and offensively we’re getting better and better,” says the Head Coach/GM.

Sneed can throw almost exclusively if that’s what is necessary. And he doesn’t turn the ball over. But the Storm also have the league’s top running back according to Riggs. So that’s why the offense is looking much better since they stopped giving the ball away. They pulled out a big 62-55 Overtime win at Quad City Saturday night...

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Man bitten by stray labrador retriever near Lincoln High School
Powerball winner
Final day to claim $100,000 Powerball prize approaching

Latest News

World of Outlaws drivers love racing at Huset's Speedway
Outlaws love racing at Huset’s Speedway
Dell Rapids still got help from their star Austin Henry in defending state title
Dell Rapids reacts to winning another State “B” title and what it meant having Austin Henry in the dugout
Jackson Boe makes sure it's a grand night for SF East in sweep of Brookings
Legion season underway as SF East hosts Brookings for two at Harmodon Park
Jackson Boe makes sure it's a grand night for SF East in sweep of Brookings
SF East has grand night thanks to Jackson Boe in sweep of Brookings Bandits