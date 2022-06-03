Storm are improved after change at quarterback

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Storm have their biggest game of the year when they play at Iowa on Saturday. And they will bring a lot more confidence into the game on the offensive side of the ball.

That all happened because of a quarterback change that has made this team much more explosive and versatile. They have scored on all but one possession over the last 2 games. That’s more like the Storm of old.

And that brings a smile to the face of head coach Kurtiss Riggs as they enter the critical stage of the season if they want to make the playoffs. ”You know the thing that I think has improved and solidified our offense is the change at quarterback. Dalton has kind of taken control of things. We’re so much better taking care of the football now. I mean we were just brutal in the turnover game early in the season and that’s been managed. And you can see right away. We’re in every game and offensively we’re getting better and better,” says the Head Coach/GM.

Sneed can throw almost exclusively if that’s what is necessary. And he doesn’t turn the ball over. But the Storm also have the league’s top running back according to Riggs. So that’s why the offense is looking much better since they stopped giving the ball away. They pulled out a big 62-55 Overtime win at Quad City Saturday night...

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.