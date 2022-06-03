Temporary increased military traffic comming to South Dakota towns

RAPID CITY, S.D (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota National Guard will host its 38th annual Golden Coyote training exercise in the Black Hills.

The training will take place on June 11–25 to provide military units with relevant training opportunities in support of overseas contingency operations and homeland defense, according to a press release from the South Dakota National Guard.

Residents should be aware of an increase in military traffic throughout the region and in the communities of Rapid City, Hill City, and Custer and can expect an increase in noise levels due to military training. Aircraft will be operating throughout the area and will respond to real-world emergencies during the exercise and remain in an all-hours-ready status.

The public is asked to remain at a safe distance from all moving military vehicles and aircraft to prevent injury to personnel or damage to property.

About the training program

Created in 1984 with the cooperation of the National Forest Service and Custer State Park, this year’s exercise will allow about 900 service members to conduct combat-support and service-support missions in a realistic training environment.

There will be 18 military units from 10 states participating in the exercise from the National Guard, Army Reserve, and Navy Reserve. Several soldiers from the South American country of Suriname, South Dakota’s State Partnership Program nation, will also be in attendance. Participating units will conduct military operations throughout the region, train on unit missions, employ their equipment, and complete humanitarian and engineer projects.

Several units will complete humanitarian missions to transport timber to Native American communities, as well as engineer projects to improve forest infrastructure, trails, and roads.

Officials say this year’s exercise includes engineer, medical, logistics, aviation, transportation, and maintenance units, and offers opportunities to train on individual and collective tasks and battle drills, combat patrols, urban combat operations, medical first aid, casualty evacuation, and convoy operations.

