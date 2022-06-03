Weather Pattern to Turn Somewhat Unsettled for Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After some wild weather on our Memorial Day, the past few days have been much quieter and drier with Thursday being the best day of the week.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll see a pattern change as waves of lower pressure pass by and a stationary boundary draped to our south. This means we’ll have periodic chances of showers and a few thunderstorms at times, beginning Friday afternoon and lasting throughout the weekend. The good news is that severe weather is not expected during this time. While the chance of rain is there, it won’t rain the entire weekend but just be sure to have the raingear with you if you have any outdoor plans.

Through the weekend, most areas should see between a tenth and a half inch of rain with some spots seeing over a half inch. The heavier totals look to favor western South Dakota and areas along and south of Highway 14, which is good considering this is where the drought conditions are the worst.

Temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s, which will run 5-15 degrees below average. Lows overnight will mostly be in the 50s with some nights falling into the 40s.

Heading into next week, we keep the chance of scattered rain showers in the forecast nearly every day next week. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, but it appears the severe weather threat is very low at this time. Rain chances will become more widely scattered late next week. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

