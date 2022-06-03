Avera Medical Minute
Yankton inmate placed on escape status

Inmate Randall Heffner
Inmate Randall Heffner(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities announced a minimum-security state prison inmate has been placed on escape status.

Inmate Randall Heffner is a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound, 42-year-old man, with brown hair and blue eyes, and is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and DWI third offense from Minnehaha County.

Reports indicate Heffner left his work-release job site in Yankton without authorization overnight and failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center.

Police ask that if you see Heffner or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately. Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

