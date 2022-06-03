Yankton woman hospitalized after near-drowning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman is in the hospital after a near-drowning in Yankton.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at the free beach area off of Toe Road just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials identified the woman as 27-year-old Tallan Smith.

They say two kayakers spotted Smith in the water. They called for help and brought her to shore.

She was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital and then airlifted to Sioux Falls.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

