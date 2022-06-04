Andy Bernatow steps down as baseball coach to become full time Athletic Director at Mount Marty

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Andy Bernatow has been named the next athletic director at Mount Marty University (MMU). Bernatow was also the Catholic university’s long-time head baseball coach and interim athletic director for the past year.

“For nearly 20 years, Coach Bernatow has had much success leading the Mount Marty baseball program and helping to form his players into outstanding leaders in their communities throughout our region and around the country,” President Marc Long said. “At the same time, he quietly mentored other coaches and people around him using Benedictine principles of leadership. I am thrilled that he has agreed to lead Lancer Athletics into a successful future.”

Bernatow’s 18-season career led Lancer Athletics to 444 wins. He is the only coach in MMU history to break the 400-win plateau. In 2012, he led the Lancers to a GPAC Conference Tournament Championship and a regular-season GPAC Championship in 2010. The same year, Bernatow was named the 2010 GPAC Coach of the Year after setting a school record with 39 wins and a runner-up finish at the National Opening Round Tournament in Lubbock, Texas, where the Lancers finished the season one game away from the NAIA World Series. Under Bernatow, the Lancers also had two GPAC Conference Tournament runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2009.Bernatow has coached 221 Academic All-Conference athletes, 117 GPAC All-Conference players, 107 Daktronics Scholar-Athletes and four All-Americans. The Lancer baseball program has been named an NAIA Baseball Scholar Team for 19 consecutive years, the longest-running streak in the nation. Additionally, the Lancers have received the ABCA Academic Excellence Team award for the past three seasons.”Over the last year, Coach Bernatow has shown great energy, vision and leadership,” Provost Bill Miller said. “I am confident that his ongoing commitment to character, personal growth, and community will serve him well as he leads the athletic department and continues MMU’s momentum in and out of the competitive arena.”

As a former MMU baseball player, Bernatow says he’s grateful to live out his dream of coaching the baseball team. While stepping away has been a “difficult decision,” he’s excited to bring vibrancy to Lancer Athletics.”I am excited to have the opportunity to have a greater focus on the entire athletic department. We have a group of great coaches who are eager to make their mark on Lancer Athletics and the young women and men on their teams,” he said. “They need to have an athletic director that can devote the needed time, energy, and attention to help build their programs into GPAC leaders.”Bernatow concurrently served as Lancer Athletics’ sports information director for 15 years. In his first two years as the head baseball coach, he also worked for the Gayville-Volin School District Activities Director, physical education teacher and coach of several sports from 1999 to 2006.

FUTURE OF LANCER BASEBALL

Josh Teichroew will replace Bernatow as the fifth head coach of the Lancer baseball program.

“I am blessed to have the opportunity to be the next head baseball coach at Mount Marty University,” Teichroew said. “Coach Bernatow has established such a strong culture and tradition within this program, and I couldn’t have asked for a better leader and mentor to work with over the years. He has exemplified servant leadership and selflessness.”Teichroew recently finished his sixth year with the baseball program and is an MMU alumnus. As an assistant coach, he coordinated the pitching staff and recruiting. As a former pitcher for the Lancers, Teichroew was named Honorable Mention All-GPAC in 2016 while recording 18 pitching appearances the same year, which was formerly a school record.”Mount Marty is a special place and a place that I have held close to my heart for the last 11 years,” Teichroew said. “I am excited to build off the rich history and tradition this program has on the field, in the classroom and in the community.”In Teichroew’s time as a coach, he’s spent summers coaching for the Yankton Baseball Association. In the summer of 2018, Teichroew was an assistant coach for the Western Nebraska Pioneers in the summer collegiate baseball Expedition League and helped guide the Pioneers to an Expedition League Championship. In 2020, Teichroew led the Macon Bacon to the Coastal Plains League Championship. During the summer of 2021, Teichroew was an assistant coach for the Willmar Stingers of the Northwoods League.Bernatow said Teichroew’s recruiting efforts brought great players “that fit the mission and understand the core values of Mount Marty” to the Lancer baseball team.

“This is special for me,” Bernatow said. “Josh has been involved with Mount Marty Baseball for a long time. He started showing up to camps as a teenager and joined the program as a player in the fall of 2011. He immediately jumped into a coaching role after graduating. I truly feel he has worked hard, been committed and values the program. He has earned this opportunity. I am excited to see where he can take the program.”Beau Lofink, a 2019 Mount Marty alumnus, will join Teichroew as an assistant coach. After a year at Northeastern Community College in Sterling, Nebraska, the former Lancer assistant coach will return to the baseball program. Lofink is honored to rejoin the Lancers to coach a “championship-caliber program,” he said.

