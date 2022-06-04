Canaries manager Mike Meyer ejected during team’s seventh straight loss
Birds fall at home to Cleburne 7-4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Canaries’ manager Mike Meyer wouldn’t be around long to see his team lose their seventh straight game.
Meyer was ejected in the third inning after arguing a balk call and the Birds dropped the first game of three game set with the Cleburne Railroaders 7-4 on Friday night at the Birdcage in American Association action.
Sioux Falls now owns the worst record in the league at 5-16 after falling to the 5-15 Railroaders.
Ozzie Martinez was the bright spot for Sioux Falls going 4-5 at the plate with a pair of runs scored.
Edwin Arroyo went 3-5 with a run scored and a pair of RBI.
The series continues tomorrow at 6:05 PM.
Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.