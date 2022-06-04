Avera Medical Minute
Canaries manager Mike Meyer ejected during team’s seventh straight loss

By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Canaries’ manager Mike Meyer wouldn’t be around long to see his team lose their seventh straight game.

Meyer was ejected in the third inning after arguing a balk call and the Birds dropped the first game of three game set with the Cleburne Railroaders 7-4 on Friday night at the Birdcage in American Association action.

Sioux Falls now owns the worst record in the league at 5-16 after falling to the 5-15 Railroaders.

Ozzie Martinez was the bright spot for Sioux Falls going 4-5 at the plate with a pair of runs scored.

Edwin Arroyo went 3-5 with a run scored and a pair of RBI.

The series continues tomorrow at 6:05 PM.

