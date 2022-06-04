Downtown events kick off summer season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday night was a big night for downtown Sioux Falls. It’s the start for many summer long events and series for the city. Even though many are overlapping tonight, they’re not at all worried about attendance as organizers say there’s plenty of excitement to go around.

For the first time since the Levitt Shell was built, Levitt at the Falls is on schedule to meet their target of 50 free concerts in a season. Executive Director Nancy Halverson said it’s been a rocky road to get here -- but opening night Friday is worth it.

“In 2019, we opened here on the lawn with 30 concerts. And then due to the pandemic, we had to go virtual like everybody else. Last year we did 40. But this year’s the first time to get to that target of 50 free concerts.” Halverson said.

Halverson said while it’s work to set up, they can’t wait to do it a total of 50 times this summer.

“I always tell people, it’s like, imagine if you invited 3,000 people to your home every night of the week for the entire summer. That’s what it’s like for us getting ready for this. So to finally be able to say we’re here and welcome our community back is what it’s all about.” Halverson said.

Back south on the Big Sioux, Downtown Sioux Falls hosted it’s first Eastbank Block Party of the summer season. Even with the light rain, it’s first appearance this summer was a hit.

“There are still so many folks who are coming out to have a great time. The local bands are great, all of these food trucks are having a good time. We have other local vendors. The bags, bean bags, cornhole, whatever you want to call it has been full the whole time.” said DTSY Community Outreach Manager Sadie Swier.

Swier said there’s plenty of crowd to go around between them, Levitt at the Falls, and all of the other events happening in downtown.

“Multiple events will happen at the same time. And you can go to a couple different things in one day or one night. And that just means so much to all of these organizations.” Swier said.

Swier said what makes this year different for the block parties than the rest is getting to see all of the changes happening in the skyline around 8th and Railroad. She says that growth will only serve to help their events, and the events of other organizations as they become staples for the community.

“So to see across the skyline of the block party and see the Arc of Dreams and all of the cranes, and new buildings and developments. I think it really speaks to how our community is growing.” Swier said.

Levitt at the Falls will be hosting their next free concert Saturday night at the Levitt Shell. Downtown Sioux Falls’ next block party will be in July, but Swier said there’s plenty to check out downtown between then.

