Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas

FILE - In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near...
FILE - In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near Nevada, Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Biden administration has set new requirements that increase the amount of ethanol that must be blended into the nation’s gasoline supply.

The Environmental Protection Agency says it will set the 2022 levels for corn-based ethanol blended into gasoline at 15 billion gallons.

But even as the new rules increase future ethanol requirements, the EPA is retroactively reducing levels for 2020 by 2.5 billion gallons and by 1.2 billion gallons for 2021. That reflects the lower amount of ethanol produced and decreased sales of gasoline during a period when the virus led to a drop in driving.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball winner
Final day to claim $100,000 Powerball prize approaching
Graduation caps
#1 pop song from the year you graduated high school
F-16 Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Engineering analysis to assess damage to the F-16 aircraft
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Man bitten by stray labrador retriever near Lincoln High School

Latest News

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD State Legislative Candidate Survey: Ben Krohmer
Downtown events kick off summer season
Friday night was a big night for downtown Sioux Falls. It’s the start for many summer long...
Downtown events kick off summer season
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
SD State Legislature Candidate Survey: Mary Weinheimer