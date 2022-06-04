Huset’s Speedway’s summer season to continue as planned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Following a powerful storm that rolled through the area causing extensive damage to Huset’s Speedway, general manager Doug Johnson says the remainder of the season is expected to go on as planned.

Everything kicks off Saturday with Huset’s Fan Fest which rolls into the World of Outlaws on Sunday.

Johnson brought one of the sprint cars outside of the Dakota News Now studio to explain more about the recovery effort that helped ensure their summer plans remain on track.

You can view the full upcoming schedule on the Huset’s Speedway website.

