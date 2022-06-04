Avera Medical Minute
Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic growing quickly in fourth year

Tournament now includes 12 teams at three sites
12-team event begins today in Yankton
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting today Yankton will be abuzz with Legion Baseball as the first of two big tournaments get underway beginning with a memorial that has continued to grow for a former player.

The fourth annual Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic started as a fundraiser for the Yankton Post 12 alum who was killed in a car accident in January of 2019, and has grown each year. It now is being played in three different sites (Yankton, Vermillion & Crofton, Nebraska) with nearly as many teams in it (12) as will be in the Lewis and Clark Classic (15) which begins it’s 18th year next week.

The one constant has been the goal of raising money to help Mueller’s wife and four children.

Pool play will continue through tomorrow with tournament semifinals and championship on Sunday in Yankton.

