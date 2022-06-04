SD State Legislature Candidate Survey: Carl Perry

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representative Carl Perry (R-Aberdeen) is running for re-election in the South Dakota State House District 3. The District is in Brown County, and is made up mostly of Aberdeen. Weis is one of four candidates running for two seats in the state legislature. Kaleb Weis, Rick Rylance, and Brandei Schaefbauer are also pursuing House seats in District 3.

1. Tell us about yourself?

Married 48 years December 24, 2022, Son Travas 45 & Jill in California & Son Jason 42 & Jaime in Texas

Past President NSU Foundation; Past Chair of Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce

Two time Past President of Exchange Club of Aberdeen / Have been called Frosty – George – Ambassador

– husband, - father – friend - Mr. Aberdeen – leader - but my favorite is legislator!

2. Why are you running for this office?

“I am running for my third term as a State House member because the quality of life we have

and the difference we can make for fellow constituents” I will continue to listen; learn (both

side).and then react for the people in District 3 and across South Dakota

This is an opportunity to give back to constituents. We are blessed to live and raise a family in South Dakota.

Taking my years as a business executive and using that experience for the legislature

3. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Continue to advocate for Community Service Providers.

Continue to put youth, elderly and those less fortunate as legislative priorities.

Continue to work not only during session but with Summer Sessions; currently part of

‘Interim Study Committee of Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans’

4. What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I have been part of HFMA, (Healthcare financial Management Association; ACA, American Collection Association; NESDAHEC, North East South Dakota Area Health Education Committee; COHEAO, Coalition of Higher Education Assistance Organization; United Way; Safe Harbor, KO Lee Public Library… plus many others!

5. Do you support tax relief for South Dakotans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Yes. I voted to lower sales tax from 4 ½ %t to 4 %, failed; then part of the legislators to eliminate food tax, failed; we also tried to give a two month gas tax holiday in Sept/Oct, (about .25 cents a gallon) failed. In 2022 we had no tax increases.

6. Housing availability has become an issue for many South Dakotans. How would you seek to make housing more affordable?

I voted six times on the infrastructure bill HB1033 to have $200,000,000 given in grants and loans to help our state have places for housing expansion.

I am pro-business and economic growth.

7. South Dakota correctional facilities have been dealing with a number of issues, most prominent among them overcrowding and staffing shortages. What would you do to help combat these issues?

I was a prime for HB 1288 and then for SCR 608 to have an ‘Interim Study Committee of Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans’ I am on that committee. Our first session is set for 10 AM on June 9th. (two days after the primary!

8. What steps should the legislature take to entice young people to remain in the state?

We have done the freedom scholarship and other Regent supported endeavors. We offer competitive careers, competitive benefits and the great state of South Dakota has many reasons to be here, the people, the fresh air, hunting, fishing, open spaces and the list is lengthy!

9. Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in South Dakota?

In the past I supported a shorter Absentee / Early voting time frame. I would like to see us move to 30 days. Keeping in mind military would be different.

10. A U.S. Supreme Court decision is looming on a landmark abortion case that could ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade. Governor Kristi Noem has indicated she would like to ban abortion outright, and a “trigger law” already on the books would so, with only an exception in place when the mother’s life is at risk. Do you support banning abortion to this extent? If not, what exceptions would you like to see made?

In simple terms ‘I am pro-life.’ I support Governor Kristi Noem and her work to eliminate abortion in South Dakota.

11. What is your stance on legalized, recreational marijuana in South Dakota?

First, I was on the 2021 Interim Study on Marijuana. I have seen and heard reports from several states. As part of the committee I have visited Iowa and Flandreau Cultivation Centers. I am an advocate for Medical Marijuana and was part of passing important and meaningful change ie: instead of just doctor certifications to include Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners. As far as Adult marijuana I fall in the middle on this issue. I see both pros and cons; if this becomes a reality I will continue to work to assure the public that we will handle this industry in a professional & safe manner.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this primary season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. Candidates were asked to keep their responses limited to roughly 4-5 sentences for each question. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

