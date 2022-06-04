Sioux Falls City Football Club wins inaugural home opener in dramatic fashion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As first impressions go it’s hard to imagine Sioux Falls City Football Club making a better one in their inaugural home opener.

Trailing 1-0 at half, Hattie Giblin scored in the 66th minute and, with time winding down, Kirsten Wetterstrom drilled the go-ahead goal through in the 88th minute to lift Sioux Falls to a 2-1 victory over Mankato United at Bob Young Field on Friday night in Sioux Falls.

SFCFC improve to 2-0 in their first year of play in the Women’s Premier Soccer League, an amateur soccer league comprised primarily of college and high school players.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

