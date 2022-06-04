Sioux Falls East opens Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic with a pair of wins

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A night after opening their season with a sweep of Brookings, Sioux Falls East rolled through the opening day of play at the Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic.

Playing in the Vermillion Pool at Prentis Park, East opened the day with a 5-1 victory over host Post 1. You can see highlights from that game in the video viewer above. They’d follow that win with a 15-0 drubbing of Norfolk (NE) to put themselves in good position to play for the pod championship on Saturday.

