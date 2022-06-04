Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls East opens Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic with a pair of wins

Defeat Vermillion 5-1 & Norfolk 15-0
East wins pool opener 5-1
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A night after opening their season with a sweep of Brookings, Sioux Falls East rolled through the opening day of play at the Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic.

Playing in the Vermillion Pool at Prentis Park, East opened the day with a 5-1 victory over host Post 1. You can see highlights from that game in the video viewer above. They’d follow that win with a 15-0 drubbing of Norfolk (NE) to put themselves in good position to play for the pod championship on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball winner
Final day to claim $100,000 Powerball prize approaching
Graduation caps
#1 pop song from the year you graduated high school
F-16 Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Engineering analysis to assess damage to the F-16 aircraft
Empire Mall evacuated
UPDATE: Empire Mall partially evacuated after ‘suspicious’ package found
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination

Latest News

Tournament growing quickly in fourth year
Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic growing quickly in fourth year
Named permanent Athletic Director
Andy Bernatow steps down as baseball coach to become full time Athletic Director at Mount Marty
Ejected during 7-4 loss to Cleburne
Canaries manager Mike Meyer ejected during team’s seventh straight loss
World of Outlaws drivers love racing at Huset's Speedway
Outlaws love racing at Huset’s Speedway