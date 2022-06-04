Slightly Unsettled Weather Pattern Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather pattern will be on the unsettled side more often than not over the past several days, and while it won’t rain the entire time each day or night, you will still want to have the raingear handy if you have any outdoor plans.

We will have a few widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on our Saturday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Another round of rain and embedded thunderstorms will move in for Sunday late morning and last through Sunday evening. The SPC does have a level one marginal risk for a strong to severe thunderstorm Sunday along and south of I-90.

Heading into Monday, the better chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms will be during the first half of the day and also after sunset Monday night.

Another round of rain showers and a couple thunderstorms will move in late Monday night and remain with us through Wednesday.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue to round out the week with the better chances on Thursday and becoming more widely scattered Friday.

Most areas will see a tenth to a half inch of rain through Monday with the heavier totals in western South Dakota and across northern Iowa. An additional tenth to one inch of rain could fall Monday night through the end of the week.

Temperatures will be mostly in the 60s and 70s through the middle of next week and there are indications temperatures should return to more normal levels, if not, above average, by next weekend into the beginning of the following week.

