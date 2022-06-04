Avera Medical Minute
Western Christian blanks West Liberty to reach Iowa 1A Boys State Soccer Championship

Wolfpack will play Assumption for title tomorrow after 3-0 win today
Defeat West Liberty 3-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Western Christian boys’ soccer team is back in the Iowa 1A State Soccer Championship and eager to complete some unfinished business from last season.

The Wolfpack scored all three of their goals in the second half of their semifinal against West Liberty on Friday, advancing to the title game with a 3-0 victory over the Comets in Des Moines. It was a rematch of a semifinal between the two last year that the Wolfpack won 2-1.

Miles Baccam scored the first two goals for Western Christian in the second half to break a scoreless tie.

Western Christian will face Assumption for the title tomorrow at 1:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

