Canaries halt seven game skid with win over Cleburne

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries got back to winning ways Saturday night with a 6-2 win over Cleburne at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Railroaders struck first with a solo homerun in the second inning and added another run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly.

But Sioux Falls would answer with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good. Nick Gotta, Wyatt Ulrich and Ozzie Martinez drew consecutive two-out walks and Kona Quiggle tied the game with a two-run double. Jabari Henry followed with a two-run single to give the Birds a 4-2 lead.

The Canaries added another run in the seventh inning when Gavin LaValley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Andres Noriega blasted a solo homerun to lead off the eighth.

Henry finished 2-3 with two RBI while Neil Lang tossed five solid innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out six for his first victory. Sioux Falls is now 6-15 overall and will look to capture the series when the two teams rematch Sunday afternoon at 1:05pm.

