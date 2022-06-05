Close finishes and big win for Goos highlight Saturday night at I-90 Speedway

HARTFORDT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting ninth was no challenge for Lee Goos, Jr. as he’d charge to the lead of Saturday’s Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint Car feature in just seven laps to get his first win of the year. JJ Zebell took the win in the T&R Contracting Late Model Street Stocks, Miah Christensen scored the victory in the USRA B-Modifieds and Travis Christensen took gold in the LawnSnow.com Hobby Stock feature.

Goos took the lead from Micah Slendy who led the first six laps of the feature after starting on the front row. Behind the leader, Brandon Halverson took his best finish of the year placing second and Eli Hargreaves got his best career finish placing in third. Casey Abbas and Elliot Amdahl completed the top five. For Goos, the win marks the sixth of his career at the Hartford speed plant.

Zebell had not been to victory lane at I-90 Speedway wince 2004, but ended that drought leading all the laps of the feature. John Hoing charged from seventh and challenged for the win on the final lap but had to settle for second. Matt Steuerwald raced from ninth to third ahead of Brandon Ferguson and Billy Prouty in the top five.

If charging from position twelve to the lead in just three laps wasn’t impressive enough for Miah Christensen, he took the lead on a restart from the fifth position with a massive slide job in the USRA B-Modified feature. He’d become the first repeat winner of the season in the division with Dustin Kruse a close second and Tyler Tesch completing the podium.

Travis Christensen had never won in the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stock class at I-90 Speedway, but he changed that with the win on Saturday. He had previously won in the charger class in 2002. Brandon Jurrens and Brian Campbell completed the top three.

I-90 Speedway is back in action this Saturday night with a special event including the 360 sprint cars with the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series.

