SD State Legislative Candidate Survey: Greg Jamison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Greg Jamison (R-Sioux Falls) is running for re-election in South Dakota House District 12. The district falls just southwest of downtown Sioux Falls. Jamison faces four primary opponents; Kerry Loudenslager, Gary Schuster, Cole Heisey, and Amber Arlint.

State Rep. Greg Jamison (R-Sioux Falls) (Submitted)

1. Tell us about yourself?

My name is Greg Jamison, I’m married to Beth Jamison, and we have two grown children Dan Jamison and Jessica Baltazar. I’m 57 years old, a small business owner and work as a Commercial Broker Associate at Jamison Company Real Estate. I previously served on the Sioux Falls City Council 2008-2016 and the South Dakota House Of Representatives 2016-2018, 2020-2022.

2. Why are you running for this office?

Serving as a Legislator is important work for the people of South Dakota, and I can help build and protect our future. It’s been a privilege and humbling experience to serve as a Legislator.

3. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

1. Keep taxes low.

2. Keep Government Limited and Transparent

3. Keep Government Fiscally Responsible.

4. What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

My almost 30 years as a small business owner, eight years on the Sioux Falls City Council along with four years as a South Dakota Legislator.

5. Do you support tax relief for South Dakotans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Yes. I voted for a sales tax reduction, and I support a complete review of the Property Tax structure. My four years of service on the House Tax Committee provided me a hands-on approach to help keep our taxes low. If re-elected I will continue to fight for lower taxes.

6. Housing availability has become an issue for many South Dakotans. How would you seek to make housing more affordable?

The goal is to always keep costly government regulations to a minimum and we need to provide incentives for new development that would not happen without assistance.

7. South Dakota correctional facilities have been dealing with a number of issues, most prominent among them overcrowding and staffing shortages. What would you do to help combat these issues?

I was selected to serve as the Vice-Chair of this summer’s study that will review the states Prisons and recommend solution going forward.

8. What steps should the legislature take to entice young people to remain in the state?

We need to continue to keep our state taxes low and to make investments into long term quality of life projects like our state parks. Investments/funding for education also are very important and young families start considering schools for their children.

9. Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in South Dakota?

I believe the process should always be reviewed but I would not make any major changes at this time.

10. A U.S. Supreme Court decision is looming on a landmark abortion case that could ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade. Governor Kristi Noem has indicated she would like to ban abortion outright, and a “trigger law” already on the books would so, with only an exception in place when the mother’s life is at risk. Do you support banning abortion to this extent? If not, what exceptions would you like to see made?

I do support the ban. Serious discussion should take place on adding rape and incest to exceptions.

11. What is your stance on legalized, recreational marijuana in South Dakota?

The voters will have the choice in November, and I believe it’s up to them. The Legislature will not legalize marijuana but if the public votes to approve it I will support and advocate for their choice.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this primary season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. Candidates were asked to keep their responses limited to roughly 4-5 sentences for each question. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.