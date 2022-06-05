SD State Legislative Candidate Survey: Scott Moore

IPSWICH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scott Moore is running for the South Dakota State House in District 23. He faces three primary opponents; Brandon Black, Gregory Brooks, and James Wangsness.

Scott Moore is running for the South Dakota State House in District 23. (Submitted)

1. Tell us about yourself?

I am a lifelong resident of South Dakota; my three grown children and seven grandkids all live in South Dakota. Beth and I have been married for 38 years. We lived in Kennebec, SD the first 29 years and Ipswich, SD the past 28 years. I have been in leadership/management positions for 30 plus years.

2. Why are you running for this office?

I believe South Dakota has many opportunities to offer our youth and we have great life values and work ethics. I also see a need to preserve our values and keep a positive path moving forward for our State and youth. At this point in my life, I believe I have the tools and knowledge to be an asset to our State government.

3. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Making sure SD stays financially strong. Look at ways to decrease the federal government control on State spending. Work hard at building positive consensus amongst the elected officials.

4. What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

Leadership, long term planning along with working within a budget.

5. Do you support tax relief for South Dakotans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

As a wage earner and having a wife that pays self-employment taxes and owns multiple properties, I believe I have a good handle on taxes. The most popular tax to decrease would be sales tax on groceries. The only way I would support any tax decrease would be if South Dakota could keep the tax off and not shift the amount collected somewhere else.

6. Housing availability has become an issue for many South Dakotans. How would you seek to make housing more affordable?

I am a REED Board of Director (Rural Electric Economic Development) and we have been working on affordable housing for the past fifteen years. I have been directly involved in a 29-lot housing development for the past 15 years on the west side of Ipswich that is owned by FEM Electric, where I am the CEO. Beth and I have also built and own several apartment complexes in Ipswich, and I realize the value that affordable housing has in small communities. In rural South Dakota local leaders are the best resources to creating and meeting local housing needs -- locally owned and locally controlled. There is money available along with resources.

7. South Dakota correctional facilities have been dealing with a number of issues, most prominent among them overcrowding and staffing shortages. What would you do to help combat these issues?

I would work to create smaller regional facilities in rural communities for the less violent offenders. We need to work at getting people off drugs and becoming an asset to our communities. Housing bodies then releasing them to recommit does not work and is costly to the State and unsafe for law abiding citizens.

8. What steps should the legislature take to entice young people to remain in the state?

We have it -- South Dakota is a great place to raise kids and live. I have seen wages increase over the last several decades along with benefits. We currently have jobs that need to be filled, plus we have great secondary education programs along with financing for the same.

9. Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in South Dakota?

Yes, we need to rid South Dakota of voter fraud and eliminate electronic voting. Every ballot needs a signature and photo ID. In America and especially SD we should never have the need to discuss voter fraud.

10. A U.S. Supreme Court decision is looming on a landmark abortion case that could ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade. Governor Kristi Noem has indicated she would like to ban abortion outright, and a “trigger law” already on the books would so, with only an exception in place when the mother’s life is at risk. Do you support banning abortion to this extent? If not, what exceptions would you like to see made?

Yes, I value life from conception.

11. What is your stance on legalized, recreational marijuana in South Dakota?

I will vote “no” on legalizing recreational marijuana.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this primary season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. Candidates were asked to keep their responses limited to roughly 4-5 sentences for each question. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.