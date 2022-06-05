Tony Gasparini eager to return to Sioux Falls and try to bring Stampede to top of USHL

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the midst of one of the worst stretches in franchise history, the Sioux Falls Stampede are turning to someone who helped build the team from scratch two decades ago to turn things around.

Tony Gasparini returns to Sioux Falls, hired as general manager and vice president of hockey operations. He’s been busy this week watching the team’s developmental tryout camps at the Scheels IcePlex.

Gasparini literally helped build the Stampede from the ground up as a member of the inaugural coaching staff under Bob Motzko in 1999 before himself taking over as head coach from 2001 through 2003.

After leaving for a brief stint in college hockey he’s the last 18 years as a scout for the Los Angeles Kings, helping that organization build a two-time Stanley Cup champion.

After cutting his teeth in Sioux Falls, the chance to take over was something he relished.

”It’s such a good organization filled with good people, a winning tradition, and it was something I just couldn’t pass up. I’d been with the Kings for 18 years and felt I needed a change and a new challenge.” Tony says.

The challenge is to rebuild a Stampede team that has fallen flat after winning the Clark Cup in 2019. The Herd suffered back to back losing seasons, going 37-69-6-4 and missing the postseason in consecutive years for the first time since shortly after Gasparini left the organization back in 2004.

In an effort to turn that around, the Stampede took a page from other organizations, separating the head coach and GM position which had previously been held by Marty Murray.

Though that might lead some to wonder if Gasparini could return behind the bench as head coach down the road, he says the reason he took this job was because he knew he didn’t want to coach again, opting instead to build the team and develop players.

”Having a dual title like that, with the amount of responsibility, I think it was just too much to soldier for one person. Marty has been nothing but professional with me thus far. I’m looking forward to getting to know him and getting to know the staff. I think what we’ve got to get back to being the premier developmental team within this league and winning just happens to be a bi-product of that.” Gasparini says.

The Stampede tryout camp concludes tomorrow and is free to the public.

