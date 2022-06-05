Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Western Christian boys drop state soccer championship in penalty kicks

Wolfpack fall to Davenport Assumption and finish Iowa 1A runner-up for second straight year
Wolfpack runner-up for second straight year
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Western Christian will have to wait a little longer to win their first boys’ soccer state championship since 1996 when the sport was played in the fall Iowa sports season.

The Wolfpack scored first in their 1A State Championship tilt with Davenport Assumption on Saturday afternoon, yet couldn’t hold the lead and would fall in penalty kicks to finish as runner-up for the second consecutive year.

Austin Van Wyke gave Western Christian the lead with a goal that deflected in off a defender in the 36th minute. That advantage held through half and until the 64th minute when Assumption’s Roberto Medrano tallied the equalizer.

The two teams played through a pair of scoreless overtimes before going to penalty kicks where the Wolfpack would fall 3-1.

Western Christian finishes the season 17-2.

Click on the video viewer for highlights.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empire Mall evacuated
UPDATE: Empire Mall partially evacuated after ‘suspicious’ package found
Graduation caps
#1 pop song from the year you graduated high school
Powerball winner
Final day to claim $100,000 Powerball prize approaching
F-16 Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Engineering analysis to assess damage to the F-16 aircraft
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination

Latest News

Former Stampede head coach returning as GM/VP of Hockey Operations
Tony Gasparini eager to return to Sioux Falls and try to bring Stampede to top of USHL
Birds end skid with 6-2 win over Cleburne
Canaries halt seven game skid with win over Cleburne
Sioux Falls City Football Club wins their first ever home game 2-1
Sioux Falls City Football Club wins inaugural home opener in dramatic fashion
Wolfpack defeat West Liberty 3-0 in 1A State Semifinals
Western Christian blanks West Liberty to reach Iowa 1A Boys State Soccer Championship