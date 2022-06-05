Western Christian boys drop state soccer championship in penalty kicks

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Western Christian will have to wait a little longer to win their first boys’ soccer state championship since 1996 when the sport was played in the fall Iowa sports season.

The Wolfpack scored first in their 1A State Championship tilt with Davenport Assumption on Saturday afternoon, yet couldn’t hold the lead and would fall in penalty kicks to finish as runner-up for the second consecutive year.

Austin Van Wyke gave Western Christian the lead with a goal that deflected in off a defender in the 36th minute. That advantage held through half and until the 64th minute when Assumption’s Roberto Medrano tallied the equalizer.

The two teams played through a pair of scoreless overtimes before going to penalty kicks where the Wolfpack would fall 3-1.

Western Christian finishes the season 17-2.

