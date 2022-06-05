Avera Medical Minute
World of Outlaws show at Huset’s Speedway postponed due to rain

Unfortunately, Mother Nature continues to spoil the show at Huset’s Speedway.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A severe storm hit the facility earlier this week and now a series of rain showers has postponed the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event on Sunday night.

The race is not canceled though and is now scheduled to run on Wednesday, June 22.

The makeup race will be separate from the $100,000-to-win High Bank Nationals, but will serve as a crucial lead-in to the inaugural event on June 23-25 in Brandon.

Fans and drivers are encouraged to hold onto tickets or pit passes already purchased for Sunday’s show, and they will be eligible for use at the Wednesday, August 22 makeup race.

