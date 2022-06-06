Avera Medical Minute
605 Unity Jam set for Sunday, June 12

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 605 Unity Jam at Wagner Lake all began with a conversation coordinator Dana Sanderson had with the Yankton Sioux Tribe and Wagner Chamber of Commerce leaders. One year later, a multi-cultural celebration for the whole area has become a tradition. Organizers Arianne Gabato and Isabella Kreber joined Sanderson to talk about this year’s event and the impression they want to continue making in the future.

