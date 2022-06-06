Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with same-side buns

Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.(Burger King Austria via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Companies all over the world are celebrating Pride month in June, but Burger King will certainly have you doing a double take.

It’s being served with the same half of a bun on each side, unlike the usual Whopper.

The fast-food chain says the Pride Whopper represents equal love and equal rights.

Inside, it’s the same whopper ingredients: a flame-grilled beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and ketchup.

Sorry, this one’s just in Austria.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Empire Mall evacuated
UPDATE: Empire Mall partially evacuated after ‘suspicious’ package found
In this June 19, 2004 photo Alec John Such, of Colts Neck, N.J., sits for a portrait inside his...
Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies
A crew chief for a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Hubbard, Company C, 1st...
Temporary increased military traffic coming to South Dakota towns
FILE - In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near...
EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas

Latest News

The 25th annual “Festival of Cultures” takes place Saturday at Falls Park. Kadyn Wittman,...
Festival of Cultures takes place Saturday
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Musk threatens to call off Twitter acquisition
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot committee hearings begin this week
There were at least 10 mass shootings in the U.S. since Friday, following several back-to-back...
Deadly weekend in the US with at least 10 mass shootings